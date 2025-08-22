Your next breakthrough,
powered by AI

Cohere is where powerful AI meets practical business solutions — so you can work smarter.

Trusted by industry leaders and developers worldwide

Oracle Logo
Dell Technologies Logo
RBC Logo
LG CNS Logo
Fujitsu Logo
Bell Logo
SAP Logo
Salesforce Logo
Notion Logo
TD Bank Logo
Johnson Lambert Logo
Ensemble Logo
Second Front Logo
McKinsey & Company Logo
Accenture Logo
Borderless AI Logo
BambooHR Logo
Longshot Logo
Casetext Logo
Tabnine Logo
Safe. Flexible. Built for business.

Security Icon

Security

Ensure privacy and compliance with multi-layered protection, access controls, and industry-certified security standards.

Deployment Icon

Deployment

Secure your data by deploying within a dedicated virtual private cloud (VPC) environment or on-premises, air-gapped behind your firewall.

Customizations Icon

Customization

Train our models on your proprietary data and partner with us to create unique AI solutions that fit your use cases, needs, and infrastructure.

North Icon

The turnkey AI platform that helps your work flow

From scattered tools to seamless action — North brings everything together so your work just works.

Powering progress across industries

Close-up of a person’s hands typing on a mechanical keyboard on a wooden desk, with part of a notebook and computer equipment visible in the background.

Technology

Nighttime view of tall office skyscrapers with illuminated windows, creating a warm orange glow against the dark sky.

Financial Services

Close-up of a translucent liquid droplet with multiple small bubbles inside, set against a gradient purple and pink background.

Healthcare

Silhouette of a person wearing a beanie inside a vehicle or cabin, illuminated by the warm glow of a bright sunset shining through the window.

Manufacturing

Close-up of a wind turbine against a clear blue sky, with blurred plants in the foreground.

Energy

Close-up view of modern, curved, white staircases with a minimalist architectural design.

Public Sector

Our models. All business.

Command

  • A family of high-performance generative models

    • Supports 23 languages for global communication and discovery
    • Seamlessly integrates into existing systems without disruption
    • Powers AI applications that reason, act, and generate insights anchored in your data
    Learn more

  • A model for semantic text representation

    • Semantic understanding: Captures text meaning for accurate document comparison
    • Efficient retrieval: Converts text to vectors for fast, scalable search
    • Contextual insights: Uncovers hidden patterns and relationships in data
    Learn more

  • A model for relevance-based result refinement

    • Relevance optimization: Prioritizes most relevant documents for better user experience
    • Personalized search: Tailors results to individual user needs and preferences
    • Dynamic refinement: Continuously updates results based on user interactions
    Learn more
Developer resources

Find everything you need to start building, from API access to deep technical docs, and try our models in the Playground.

Why leading teams trust Cohere

Fujitsu Logo

“With Cohere's latest highly secure enterprise LLMs, we aim to provide businesses with powerful and adaptable AI solutions that address specific needs and accelerate the adoption of generative AI globally.”

— Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Vice President, CTO and CPO

The latest news