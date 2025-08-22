Your next breakthrough,
powered by AI
Cohere is where powerful AI meets practical business solutions — so you can work smarter.
Trusted by industry leaders and developers worldwide
Safe. Flexible. Built for business.
Security
Ensure privacy and compliance with multi-layered protection, access controls, and industry-certified security standards.
Deployment
Secure your data by deploying within a dedicated virtual private cloud (VPC) environment or on-premises, air-gapped behind your firewall.
Customization
Train our models on your proprietary data and partner with us to create unique AI solutions that fit your use cases, needs, and infrastructure.
The turnkey AI platform that helps your work flow
From scattered tools to seamless action — North brings everything together so your work just works.
Powering progress across industries
Our models. All business.
- Learn more
A family of high-performance generative models
- Supports 23 languages for global communication and discovery
- Seamlessly integrates into existing systems without disruption
- Powers AI applications that reason, act, and generate insights anchored in your data
- Learn more
A model for semantic text representation
- Semantic understanding: Captures text meaning for accurate document comparison
- Efficient retrieval: Converts text to vectors for fast, scalable search
- Contextual insights: Uncovers hidden patterns and relationships in data
- Learn more
A model for relevance-based result refinement
- Relevance optimization: Prioritizes most relevant documents for better user experience
- Personalized search: Tailors results to individual user needs and preferences
- Dynamic refinement: Continuously updates results based on user interactions
Developer resources
Find everything you need to start building, from API access to deep technical docs, and try our models in the Playground.
Why leading teams trust Cohere
“With Cohere's latest highly secure enterprise LLMs, we aim to provide businesses with powerful and adaptable AI solutions that address specific needs and accelerate the adoption of generative AI globally.”
— Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Vice President, CTO and CPO